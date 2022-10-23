Newcastle stun Spurs to move into Premier League top four

Newcastle moved into the Premier League top four with a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target for the Magpies, who have still only lost once this season. Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Tottenham, but a second damaging defeat for Antonio Conte's men in five days leaves them five points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more.

Wilson chipped the opener into an unguarded net after 31 minutes and Almiron scored from a tight angle in the 40th.

Kane's 10th league goal of the season early in the second half suggested third-placed Tottenham could mount a comeback but they huffed and puffed without much quality as Newcastle held firm to claim the three points.

Newcastle's fans celebrated noisily as Eddie Howe's side moved into the Champions League places with 21 points.

Tottenham's best start to a top-flight season since the 1963-64 campaign has now had a harsh reality check with back-to-back defeats.

It was arguably the Magpies' best result under Howe, with this victory making it four wins in five games for the north-east club, who ultimately hold long-term aspirations of being Champions League regulars.

Tottenham were left to rue Heung-min Son failing to open the scoring when the South Korean did not get enough purchase on an attempted chip over Nick Pope when one-on-one with the England goalkeeper early on.

There was some controversy, with the hosts unhappy no foul was awarded against Wilson, who collided with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the build-up to his lobbed opener.

The hosts' hopes of bouncing back from defeat at Old Trafford was not helped by the absences of Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg due to minor injuries.