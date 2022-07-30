Cristiano Ronaldo says he will play against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford

Manchester United's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo said he will feature in Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

Speculation over Ronaldo's future at United continues after the 37-year-old striker missed the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to personal reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus player finished as United's top-scorer last season with 24 goals.

But the campaign as a whole was a disappointment, with a sixth-place finish in the Premier League meaning United missed out on qualification for the Champions League.

Ronaldo is reportedly looking for a move to a team that has qualified for Europe's top competition. He returned to United's training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United celebrates with team mates after scoring during the friendly against Aston Villa at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. July 23, 2022. Getty

And the Portugal superstar, who was left out of United's squad for Saturday's friendly with Atletico Madrid in Oslo, has now claimed he is due to turn out on Sunday.

Responding to an Instagram post on his omission from the United squad in Norway, Ronaldo said: "Domingo o rei joga," or "Sunday, the king plays."

If he does feature, it will be Ronaldo's first match for the Red Devils since the 4-0 defeat at Brighton on May 7.

United have said players not involved in the 21-man travelling squad for the Atletico game - a list that includes new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen - "will take part in Sunday's game against Rayo Vallecano, while others are ill or injured."

New United manager Ten Hag had insisted earlier this month that Ronaldo was "not for sale".

"We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it and I'm looking forward to working with him," he said.

"I have read it, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together."