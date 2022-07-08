Cristiano Ronaldo to miss start of Man United pre-season tour to Thailand

Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with the Manchester United squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand after being given time off to deal with a family issue.

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation after he reportedly told the club of his desire to leave if a suitable offer is made.

United's tour gets underway against Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 before games against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace in Australia. They also face Aston Villa in Perth on July 23.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 11, 2021. AFP

It is unclear when Ronaldo will rejoin the squad. While he will not board the flight to Bangkok, United insist Ronaldo will be part of the squad this season.

Having repeatedly said in recent weeks that he is not for sale, the club maintain that stance remains unchanged amid reports they are in fact willing to sell the Portugal international.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are reportedly interested in acquiring the former Real Madrid and Juvenus forward.

Fan favourite Ronaldo only returned to Old Trafford last summer, joining from Juventus for a fee rising to €23 million.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions and was named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, but individual quality was unable to prevent his first season back at United ending trophyless and with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Europa League football awaits as new manager Erik ten Hag starts his rebuild.

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag leads a first team session at Carrington training ground. All pictures Getty Images

Ten Hag so far only has one new face to call upon after United completed the signing of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, meaning there are still key areas of the squad that need strengthening.

The club’s well-documented pursuit of Frenkie de Jong continues and is understood to have been complicated by Barcelona owing the Netherlands international wages.

Christian Eriksen has agreed to join United in principle, with a three-year contract being drawn up, and the Old Trafford giants have a firm interest in Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Discussions have been held about Ajax winger Antony, while Brazilian compatriot Andreas Pereira is heading for an Old Trafford exit.

Fulham have seen their offer of an initial £8 million and a further £2m in potential add-ons for the 26-year-old midfielder accepted by United.

