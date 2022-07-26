Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Carrington with agent Jorge Mendes - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground in Carrington on Tuesday with his agent Jorge Mendes, with reports suggesting the Portuguese star is set to hold talks with manager Erik ten Hag regarding his future at the club.

Ronaldo has not taken part in the pre-season build-up and missed the tours of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons. He had earlier expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford to continue playing in the Champions League.

The star forward, 37, has played regularly in Europe's top club competition for almost two decades but after United finished sixth in the Premier League, they will be competing in the second-tier Europa League.

Earlier, new manager Ten Hag had said that Ronaldo was “not for sale”.

“We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it and I'm looking forward to working with him,” he said.

“I have read it, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.”

However, there is a sense that United would allow Ronaldo to leave if a replacement is found.

After Ronaldo arrived at Carrington, former manager Alex Ferguson was also seen at the training ground.

In Ronaldo’s absence, Anthony Martial has been playing up front and impressed on the pre-season tour, scoring three goals in four games.

So far, United have signed Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen and Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia. The Premier League giants are also set to complete the signing of Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.