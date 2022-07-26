Cristiano Ronaldo returns to England for showdown talks with Manchester United - reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to England to hold talks with Manchester United regarding his future at the Premier League club, according to reports.

Ronaldo, 37, told United earlier this summer of his desire to leave in order to continue playing in the Champions League. The Portuguese forward has played in Europe's premium club competition in each of the past 19 years but after finishing sixth in the Premier League, United will participate in the second-tier Europa League.

Ronaldo, United's top scorer last season with 24 goals across all competitions, skipped the club's pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons, and according to The Athletic, he was expected back in Manchester on Monday to hold discussions with United bosses.

Erik ten Hag, preparing for his debut season as United manager, has maintained that Ronaldo is an important part of his plans and has no interest in selling the former Real Madrid and Juventus star. However, the Dutchman has also said it is "vital" United sign a striker, suggesting perhaps that the club would allow Ronaldo to leave if a suitable replacement can be found.

The United squad were given Monday off having returned at the weekend from Australia and are due to be back in training on Tuesday, but it is unclear whether Ronaldo will be part of the group this week.

Speculation has inevitably surrounded Ronaldo's future since he asked United to consider suitable offers from Champions League clubs. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly reportedly met with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, but have since ruled out a move for the Portugal international. German champions Bayern Munich were also linked but have distanced themselves from the rumours, while Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest.

Ronaldo, the highest-paid player in the Premier League, has less than one year remaining on his contract at United after returning from Juventus last summer, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

It is understood that Ronaldo wants United to be competitive at the highest level with a squad capable of contending for major trophies. Strengthening the squad this summer, therefore, has been of paramount importance, both to increasing United's hopes of challenging for titles and to convincing Ronaldo to stay.

United have so far completed two signings this summer, with Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen and Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia arriving on a free transfer and from Feyenoord respectively. United are also expected to complete the signing of Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ten Hag's former club Ajax.

United have two pre-season games remaining, against Atletico in Oslo on Saturday and at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, before opening their Premier League campaign against Brighton on Sunday, August 7.

