Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United: Seven clubs who could buy him

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-spell at Manchester United looks to be over, with the 37-year-old reportedly seeking a fresh challenge, despite having only returned to Old Trafford last summer in a £12.9 million ($15.6m) move from Juventus.

The Portuguese talisman is keen to play in the Champions League, something his current employers cannot offer, with Europa League football on the agenda next season for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Ronaldo is hopeful the club will not stand in his way should they receive a satisfactory offer.

After netting 24 goals in 38 games last campaign, including 18 in the Premier League, he was the third-highest scorer in the English top flight, showing he still has what it takes at the top.

So, where could he end up?

Manchester City

It would certainly be a surprise to see Ronaldo plying his trade in a Sky Blue shirt, but stranger things have happened.

Before his move back to Manchester United, the forward was on the verge of a switch to the Etihad Stadium, before United intervened at the last minute to re-sign their former star.

Pep Guardiola’s side recently moved to secure the services of forward Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund,

Gabriel Jesus, who is on the brink of joining Arsenal, and Raheem Sterling continues to be linked with a move away, suggesting the City boss could be targeting another forward - and it could be Ronaldo.

Former River Plate striker Julian Alvarez will link-up with City this summer, and Ronaldo could well be the one to help the Argentinian discover his form in the Premier League.

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues can offer Ronaldo Champions League football next season, having ended last season third in the Premier League.

Chelsea are keen to bolster their forward line, having seen Romelu Lukaku leave to return Inter Milan on-loan last week. The club did miss out on Everton forward Richarlison, who joined Tottenham in a £60m deal, and were also rebuffed in their attempts to sign Anthony Gordon.

Ronaldo would undoubtedly bring plenty of experience to Tuchel’s forward line, with Kai Havertz their only recognised central striker.

The Blues boss is said to be growing frustrated with Germany international Timo Werner, and by adding Ronaldo, he would no doubt turn Chelsea into title contenders going into the new campaign.

Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates after their victory in the Club World Cup in 2014. EPA

A Real reunion for Ronaldo? Los Blancos could turn to their former star, who spent nine-years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portuguese netted a stunning 450 goals in 438 appearances across all competitions during his time in the Spanish capital – helping them to two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

After missing out on Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Carlo Ancelotti’s side could move for Ronaldo, with Karim Benzema their only recognised centre-forward.

Ronaldo would certainly help Real go in search of another domestic title and Champions League triumph.

Bayern Munich

Experienced striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, meaning the Bavarian giants would have a huge void to fill.

Ronaldo would certainly take over goalscoring duties given his prolific record, and could well be attracted to playing in the Bundesliga, having never done so before.

A move would also see him line-up alongside former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who recently swapped Merseyside for Munich.

Napoli

The Serie A side, who can offer Champions League football next season, are keen on landing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, according to The Athletic.

A move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona does seem unlikely, however, given the Italians have been enacting a cost-cutting exercise to lower their wage bill.

This has seen Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens leave the club as free agents, and Kalidou Koulibaly may also depart if he refuses to take a pay cut.

However, there could be one way to pay for the transfer, which is that Napoli are the only major club in Italy to self-produce their own jerseys. They could therefore rake in all the profits from shirt sales rather than share them with a kit sponsor.

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus in 2019. Getty

A return to Turin for Ronaldo is certainly not out of the question.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Jorge Mendes could broker a sensational return for his client to the Serie A giants this summer.

Ronaldo previously spent three years with Juve, firing them to two Scudetto triumphs in the process, whilst netting 101 goals in 134 games.

Juventus secured a top-four finish last term, but were 16 points behind league winners AC Milan, who claimed glory for the first time in over a decade - but they can offer Champions League football.

Moving for fan favourite Ronaldo would certainly suit all parties.

Paris Saint-Germain

Should Ronaldo head to the Parc des Princes, it would see him play alongside Lionel Messi for the first time in his career.

Brazilian forward Neymar continues to be linked with a move away from the French capital, suggesting PSG will likely be in the market for another attacker.

Angel di Maria has departed the Ligue 1 champions recently, so a move for Ronaldo could see him play in the centre of the front three, with Mbappe on the left and Messi playing on the right flank.