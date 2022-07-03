Chelsea stars back in training as Blues step up pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt - in pictures

Chelsea have been encouraged to continue negotiations with Juventus for Thomas Tuchel-admiring defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports.

Tuchel’s ability to coax the best out of defenders is central to the Blues' pursuit of the Dutch star.

De Ligt is understood to be keen to work under Tuchel, having seen how the German coach helped the likes of Toni Rudiger thrive.

The Blues have emerged as favourites to sign De Ligt should the 22-year-old leave Juventus this summer, with the Juve hierarchy accepting his wish for a new challenge.

As Chelsea stars returned to their training ground to prepare for the new season, the Blues are thought to be ready to include either Christian Pulisic or Timo Werner in their bid package for De Ligt, with talks expected to continue.

De Ligt’s keenness on Chelsea is also thought to have softened Juventus’ stance on a fee, with the Italians aware they cannot hold out for the 38-cap centre-back’s £102 million ($123.5m) release clause.

Chelsea’s new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are determined to reshape the Blues squad in manager Tuchel’s image this summer.

New chairman Boehly has thrust himself to the fore of transfer negotiations as interim sporting director after the regime change radically altered the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Chelsea need two centre-backs this summer, after Rudiger’s free-transfer switch to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen’s Barcelona move.

Long-term target Jules Kounde remains on Chelsea’s radar, but Manchester City’s Nathan Ake has also emerged as another target.

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has emerged as a key transfer target for Chelsea. Reuters

Chelsea also remain hopeful of pulling off a deal to bring Brazil forward Raphinha to Stamford Bridge, with a £60m fee understood to have been struck with Leeds.

A deal for Manchester City’s England forward Raheem Sterling remains in the offing for Chelsea, with all parties thought to be confident of the move going through.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season and open their campaign at Everton on August 6.

