Manchester United agree €55m deal for Argentina star Lisandro Martinez

The Ajax defender will be new manager Erik ten Hag's third buy of the summer

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez, left, is set to complete his move to Manchester United. AP
Andy Mitten
Jul 17, 2022
Manchester United and Ajax have reached an agreement for Argentina central defender Lisandro Martinez to move to Old Trafford.

The transfer is still subject to a medical, contract and visa, with completion expected in the coming days. The fee will be €55 million ($55.44m) plus €10m in add-ons for a five-year deal.

Martinez, 24, joined Ajax in 2019 from Defensa y Justica in Argentina. He can play as a left-sided central defender or in central midfield, but he has been signed as a defender.

He made his full international debut in March 2019 and becomes United’s third incoming signing of the close season after Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.

New manager Erik ten Hag has pushed for the signings of all three players and he still wants Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to join him in Manchester. United and Barcelona have agreed a fee for De Jong.

Ten Hag was keen to be reunited with Martinez, who he signed for Ajax in 2019.

The Dutch club were reluctant to let Martinez leave but United chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough progressed the deal when they visited Amsterdam last week.

Updated: July 17, 2022, 1:53 PM
