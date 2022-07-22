Messi, Mane, Kane and Sterling: best of the pre-season goals - in pictures

The new European club football season is rapidly looming and clubs' pre-season friendly campaigns are in full swing.

Despite players facing a fixture list even more relentless than usual this season, due to the Qatar World Cup finals being plonked right in the middle of the club campaign, the big clubs are once again off jet-setting around the globe on various tours.

From the United States – Manchester City and Barcelona – to the Far East – Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur – and Australia – Manchester United (who also played in Thailand) – the air miles are being racked up before a competitive ball has been kicked in anger.

New United manager Eric ten Hag has won all three of his friendly matches so far, with the Red Devils club beating Premier League rivals Liverpool 4-0, Melbourne Victory 4-1 and Crystal Palace 3-1.

Ligue 1 champions PSG – who also have a new manager in Christophe Galtier – and their superstar squad have been on a busy meet-and-greet schedule out in Japan that has seen them take part in coaching clinics with children, meet manga artist Yoichi Takahashi, train in front of 13,000 screaming fans and beat Kawasaki Frontale in the first of three friendly matches.

