Messi, Neymar and Mbappe admire work of Japanese manga artist Takahashi - in pictures

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe got to review the skills of talented Japanese manga artists Yoichi Takahashi during an event to welcome the Paris Saint-Germain squad to Tokyo on Tuesday.

Takahashi, known for his work of Captain Tsubasa, drew an illustration on stage while members of the star-studded PSG squad looked on during a reception party as part of the team’s pre-season summer tour of Japan.

About 13,000 fans turned up at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium to watch the Ligue 1 champions in an open training session that lasted for 90 minutes on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, children in Tokyo had been treated to a coaching clinic by PSG players and new manager Christophe Galtier.

PSG play three games against J-League sides during their 10-day Japanese tour, starting with Kawasaki Frontale at Tokyo's Japan National Stadium on Tuesday.

The Parisians open their Ligue 1 title defence away to Clermont on August 6.