Mbappe, Messi, Neymar and Ramos train with PSG in Tokyo - in pictures

Paris Saint-Germain and their squad of superstars hit the training pitch in Tokyo on Monday evening ahead of their upcoming pre-season games.

About 13,000 fans turned up at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium to watch the Ligue 1 champions in an open session that lasted for 90 minutes.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Sergio Ramos all enjoyed a workout in front of the delighted supporters who greeted every touch with loud screams.

Security guards were also called into action when several fans invaded the pitch once the training session was completed.

The French champions face three games against J-League sides during their 10-day Japanese tour.

First up is Kawasaki Frontale at Tokyo's Japan National Stadium on Tuesday, followed by Saturday's game Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium 2002 and finally Gamba Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suita next week.

Earlier on Monday, children in Tokyo had been treated to a coaching clinic by PSG players and new manager Christophe Galtier.

On Sunday, meanwhile, PSG completed the signing of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike on a season-long loan with the option to buy in a deal that could end up costing around €30 million.

The 20-year-old had been linked with a move to Premier League side Newcastle United since January but the chance to join Mbappe, Messi and Co has proven too good to turn down.

Ekitike, who scored 11 goals in 26 appearances for Reims last season, said: "It's a choice made by my heart. I'm French too, it's the club of my country.

"And then it's a club where the greatest players evolve, where there are quality and experienced staff, as well as a desire to win every title available. There is everything here for me to progress. All the ingredients are there, so it's a logical choice for me to be here.

"Finally, I have family in the Paris region, and I have always followed Paris Saint-Germain. All this made my desire to join this club very natural. It's the right choice for me to be here."

