Manchester United v Crystal Palace player ratings: Maguire 8, Martial 8; Ebiowei 7, Ayew 3

Manchester United made it three pre-season friendly wins in a row after a comfortable 3-1 victory over a lethargic Crystal Palace in front of more than 76,000 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

French forward Anthony Martial scored for the third game in a row after being given time to control and finish a Diogo Dalot cross from the right in the first half.

Three minutes after the break it was 2-0 after a quality United move involving Martial, Jadon Sancho and substitute Donny van de Beek was finished off by Marcus Rashford.

Another fine team effort started with goalkeeper David de Gea and ended with Martial flicking on a Rashford pass for Sancho to race through and slot home just before the hour mark to make it three.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was denied a goal for Palace with three Eagles players in offside positions but Joel Ward did head home in the 74th minute, although De Gea will be disappointed not to have kept it out.

United were reduced to 10 men in the dying minutes after substitute Will Fish was sent off for a professional foul on Victor Akinwale but a third win was safely in the bag — having already beaten Liverpool and Melbourne Victory.

It was a poor performance from Patrick Vieira's side, although they were not helped by the early loss of Jack Butland after the goalkeeper injured his hand saving a Martial shot after just 10 minutes.

Vieira has a youthful squad in Australia, with a number of key players not making the trip, although it was his senior players on the pitch who looked particularly off the pace.

It was a second straight defeat for the young Palace side, after losing 2-0 to Liverpool in Singapore on Friday. They now take on Leeds United in Perth on Friday. United also head to Perth as they take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Saturday.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has won all three of his pre-season matches so far. EPA

Manchester United ratings

David De Gea 6 Got low to save from Ebiowei just after United had gone ahead. Stayed on for 90 minutes. Best moment was a diving save from Ola Adaramola on 74. Worst was an error 30 seconds later which saw Palace score their goal with header he should have saved.

Diogo Dalot 8 A third straight start and excellent control before hooking a cross to Martial for the opener. Pushed so far forward that he was effectively an attacker at times. He’s doing well.

Victor Lindelof 7 Another who pushed forward and got to inside areas of field well away from where you might expect a right-back to be. But he was right in front of his goalkeeper when he got the ball moving for the third. Wasn’t tested by Palace attack.

Harry Maguire 8 Nervous first touch and he was bizarrely booed by United fans after the opening whistle. Blocked a 20th minute shot but played well and made key blocks. The booing stopped after the first ten minutes, too.

Tyrell Malacia 7 Fine cross-field pass to Dalot in the build-up for first goal. Dragged back and fouled as he felt the physical side of English football. Best he’s played and survived the 64th minute changes.

Fred 8 Helped United dominate possession. Set Martial up, splitting the defence early on. Hit by a poor foul from Mateta. Key to the third goal. Passed forward all the time.

Scott McTominay 6 Charged with making interceptions and winning the ball higher up, which he did. First player off.

Jadon Sancho 7 Linked up well with Dalot on the right and was effective, as he has been in previous matches. Involved in the second goal – a wonderful team effort. Finished the third after another excellent build-up.

Bruno Fernandes 8 Fine turn and touch in a sixth minute attack. Heavily involved. Blasted the ball over after another impressive team move in second half. Brought down by a bad tackle from Ayew, but a player looking happy under his new manager.

Marcus Rashford 7 Tried, made runs. Curled a superb cross to the back post late in first half. Cool finish for the second goal. Played a neat ball forward to Martial in the build up for the third.

Anthony Martial 8 Played as the central striker. Shot over after three minutes and should have scored after 10 – though effort well saved by Butland. Put United ahead with his third goal in successive games, after good control. Superb in the set up for the second. Really impressive overall.

SUBS: Donny Van de Beek (On for McTominay 46') 7 Another who was involved in the second goal, pulling the ball across the goal to set up Rashford. Encouraging display.

Aaron Wan Bissaka (On for Dalot 64') 6 Got some minutes against his former side, he’s far from United’s first choice right-back right now. Moved into a central position after Fish was sent off.

Anthony Elanga (On for Martial 64') 6 Fast run forward to set up Iqbal. Switched to left-back when Fish was sent off.

William Fish (On for Maguire 64) 4 Went on as a central defender. Could have been useful minutes and a positive experience for a young player who is some way off the first team, but he made a poor tackle after a mistake and was sent off.

Zidane Iqbal (On for Fernandes 64') 6 Straight into midfield where he has so impressed this tour. Shot on target after 78 minutes.

Alex Telles (On for Lindelof 64') 5 On as an unconventional central defender, as he was in Bangkok. He showed why he’s not a central defender.

Amad Diallo (On for Sancho 64') 5 Had a chance, which he fluffed.

Hannibal Mejbri (On for Rashford 64') 6 Energetic and one shot on target.

Charlie Savage (On for Fred 64') 6 Unlikely to be a regular for United this season, such is his inexperience, but he’s done himself no harm on this tour.

Laird (On for Malacia 77') NA Anticipated well in an unstable defence.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is all smiles before the game in Melbourne on Tuesday. EPA

Crystal Palace ratings

Jack Butland N/A Denied Martial 10th minute goal with fine save but damaged hand in process and was forced off injured.

Nathaniel Clyne 4 Former Liverpool defender was caught ball watching on cross which allowed Martial time and space to control and open scoring. Part of experienced defence that pretty much all struggled.

Joel Ward 4 Found life tough at times up against a lively Sancho in opening 45 minutes. Left on his backside for two of the United goals. The first, by intricate United passing ahead of Rashford finish and then after a desperate sliding lunge as he failed to stop Sancho scoring. More joy at other end heading home from corner, although De Gea should have saved.

Joachim Andersen 5 Some decent interceptions as United put Palace under pressure in first half although was slow to close down when Maguire was able to turn and shoot wide in box. Best of the Palace defence … which isn't saying much.

Tyrick Mitchell 4 Didn’t get close enough to prevent Dalot putting in cross for Martial opener. Awful ball straight to United ended with chance for Fernandes that Portuguese blazed over 10 minutes after break.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 6 Teenage attacker, who was Palace’s Under-23 player of the year last season, made himself some space in 26th minute but saw shot deflected for corner by Maguire. Tried to make things happen but impact was minimal.

Luka Milivojevic 5 Captain, and only senior midfielder in Eagles squad, started the match by giving away several trademark niggly fouls with late challenges and shirt pulling. Couldn’t lift team that looked well off pace throughout. Did supply cross for Ward goal.

Killian Phillips 4 The 20-year-old Irishman could have had yellow card for foul on Malacia – but was booked for hauling down McTominay just before break.

Malcolm Ebiowei 7 Summer signing from Derby made good interception in own box with United threatening in opening minutes. Showed great skill to skip past Fred then cut inside and force good stop from De Gea. The bright spot in a poor Palace performance.

Jean-Philippe Mateta 3 Weak strike along the ground straight at De Gea after quarter-of-an-hour. Great chance to pull it back to 2-1 in second half but shot straight at De Gea. Had ball in net but three Palace players, including himself, were offside. Touch and passing was poor, looked well off the pace.

Jordan Ayew 3 Headed tough chance wide of target from Palace corner in 23rd minute. Screamed very loudly in dramatic fashion after one minor foul in first half and generally moaned his way through match. Lost his head in second half after picking up booking for stupid foul and started shoving United players.

SUBS: Remi Matthews – (On for Butland 14’) 5 Early introduction for former Sunderland keeper, who has yet to make senior start for Palace, due to Butland injury. Made a couple of saves from long range free-kicks. And had no chance with goals. But looked unconvincing on crosses and nervous with distribution and will not be challenging for No 1 spot on this showing.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (On for Mateta 64’) 6 Saw header saved well be De Gea.

David Ozoh (On for Rak-Sakyi 64’) 6 Midfielder was one of Palace subs that seemed to give team a lift – as United made so many changes at same time.

Tayo Adarmola (On for Mitchell 64’) 6 Looked livelier than some of the senior players in team after coming on.

Daniel Quick (On for Clyne 64’) 6 United didn’t score after centre-half came on so will be happy with that.

Jadan Raymond (On for Phillips 64’) 6 Had left-footed attempt on goal blocked but should have got shot off quicker.

Ethan Laird (On for Malacia 77’) NA

Scott Banks (On for Ayew 77’) NA Sent free-kick from edge of box high and wide when should have at least hit target.

Jake O’Brien (On for Milivojevic 77’) NA

Cardo Siddik Afraciab (On for Ward 77’) NA

Malachi Boateng (On for Andersen 77’) NA

Victor Akinwale (On for Ebiowei 81’) NA Was almost through on goal only to be brought down by Fish that saw United substitute sent off for professional foul.