Manchester United player ratings v Liverpool: Bailly 9, Sancho 8, Rashford 6

Manchester United enjoyed a flying start to their pre-season campaign when they hammered Liverpool 4-0 in Thailand on Tuesday.

More than 50,000 were in the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok to see Dutch manager Eric ten Hag win his first match in charge of United in fine style.

First-half goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial put United in charge with Facundo Pellistri wrapping up the eye-catching win after the break.

Liverpool had numerous chances to score in a match in which they made wholesale changes on three occasions.

United changed their entire outfield line-up at half-time and were under pressure in the second half of the Bangkok Century Cup match.

Manchester United player ratings

David De Gea 8 Had to be alert from the start and made an 11th-minute stop from Diaz. Post saved him on other occasion but he did concede three fewer goals than Alisson Becker in the first half. The only player who stayed on after half time.

Diogo Dalot 7 Shot against the post after 35 minutes as United dominated against a side who changed most of their players three times. Better going forward than defending.

Victor Lindelof 7 Double block in opening 20 minutes as Liverpool tried to equalise after United had taken a surprise lead. Spoke with confidence before the game. Played with confidence during it and the 4-0 win should give all the players plenty.

Raphael Varane 7 Recovered from early misplaced pass to be steadier in his 45 minutes on the pitch. This is a big season for him but he played well, pushing high to support the players ahead of him.

Luke Shaw 7 Always looked to attack. Another who needs a good season after disappointment last term, but he had a good night in the heat and humidity of Bangkok.

Fred 8 Advanced in a sixth-minute attack and then put United 2-0 up, beautifully chipping Alisson. And how he loved it.

Scott McTominay 7 Sloppy first touch in the match, but fine slide ball to Martial after 14. Had a chance himself just before half-hour mark and generally looked on it.

Bruno Fernandes 7 Cut in from the left in 28th minute after another United attack and tried to score, but largely played a supporting role to the attackers. Played well.

Anthony Martial 8 Beautiful finish to make it 3-0 to United after he’d won the ball back and run at goal. Nice to see him smile. Remains to be seen if he has a future at United after poor form and an unsatisfactory loan in Seville, but he’ll certainly get a chance.

Jadon Sancho 8 Early trickery and quick feet on the right and put United ahead after 12 minutes. Excellent night. United’s best player in the 45 minutes he was on the field. United need him to be far more effective in the second season than the first.

Marcus Rashford 6 Lively start and dragged a 16th-minute shot wide. Completely fluffed a 22nd-minute chance after a mistake by Nat Phillips. He’s full of energy and looked determined, but you have to take your chances.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag and Bruno Fernandes hold the Bangkok Century Cup. AFP

Changes (all made at half time bar Heaton)

Aaron Wan Bissaka 6 His stock among fans is at its lowest since he arrived three seasons ago. Stopped a late final attempt at a Liverpool goal but one of the quieter United players.

Tyrell Malacia 6 The only United signing so far was dispossessed by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in one of his first actions but then won the ball back. Blocked Liverpool’s last effort. Will need, get and deserves time.

Alex Telles 6 The Brazilian played as a central defender, which was odd. Heavily involved but somehow came out of the game smiling and with a clean sheet for his defence.

Eric Bailly 9 Cut out the first dangerous pass from Salah after Liverpool’s big guns came on. Then intercepted an even more threatening ball – after he’d lost possession in the first place. Started the move which led to United’s fifth. Wiped out by a late Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick that hit him flush in face.

Charlie Savage 7 Played central midfield alongside his friend Iqbal. Busy, always pointing and encouraging. Like his dad, then.

Zidane Iqbal 7 Got stuck in like his foil Savage and looked fine in front of the 50,248 crowd. This tour could be a great experience for him.

Donny van de Beek 6 Played in an advanced role behind Amad. Nice touches and always tried to make himself available but it would be a stretch to say he was effective.

Facundo Pellistri 7 Rapid running with the ball, his best moment came when he picked up a Bailly ball, ran forward, played a one-two with Amad and scored. As impressive as he was when he last wore a United shirt a year ago.

Anthony Elanga 6 Brought down as he ran towards goal just before Liverpool put all their star turns on. Tidy feet. Almost beat the offside trap before being brought down again – by Alisson. Hit a speculative shot over as United went for a fifth.

Amad Diallo 6 United’s most advanced player in the second half and set up United’s fourth in a fine attacking move, but the player who was on loan at Rangers last season was peripheral for the most.

Tom Heaton 7 Highly experienced goalkeeper replaced De Gea for the final part of the game and made a worthy stop from new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez. Another United goalkeeper saved by his post to keep a clean sheet.