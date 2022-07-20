Raphinha off the mark as Barcelona thrash Inter Miami in pre-season friendly - in pictures

Robert Lewandowski was recruited by Barcelona to provide the goals but his services were not needed on Tuesday evening as the Spanish giants thrashed Inter Miami 6-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Lewandowski, officially made a Barca player earlier on Tuesday, watched on from the sidelines as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring, before new signing Raphinha and Ansu Fati made it 3-0 before the break at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Barca manager Xavi made 11 changes at half time but it did not disrupt his team's dominance, with Gavi, Memphis Depay, and Ousmane Dembele adding their names to the scoresheet.

It was a thoroughly impressive display by Barcelona, albeit in a pre-season friendly against weaker opposition, with six well-taken goals.

Aubameyang got the scoring underway with a dinked finish over Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman after some intricate one-touch passing saw Raphinha lay on the ball to the Gabonese striker. Raphinha then went from creator to scorer, stroking home a left-footed volley from Alejandro Balde's lofted cross.

Fati, regarded as one of Barcelona's most exciting young talents, got in on the action as Raphinha registered his second assist, the Spanish forward latching on to the Brazilian winger's first-time pass to smash the ball into the top of the net.

An entirely new XI maintained Barca's control of the match and Gavi made it 4-0 when the Spanish midfielder turned in Memphis Depay's low corner with a strike into the top corner. Depay, rumoured to be heading for the exit following Lewandowski's arrival, offered a reminder of his quality by spinning away from a Miami defender to finish into the bottom corner for Barcelona's fifth.

Dembele, who recently signed a new two-year contact having become a free agent last month, rounded off the scoring with a fine individual effort from just inside the area.

Barcelona now travel to Nevada to take on fierce rivals Real Madrid at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday evening before continuing their pre-season tour of the United States in Dallas, Texas against Juventus next Tuesday. They then conclude their tour against New York Red Bulls next Saturday, July 30.

