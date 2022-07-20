Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard train with Arsenal in Florida - in pictures

Arsenal are aiming for their third pre-season win in a row when they take on Major League Soccer side Orlando City on Thursday, with Gabriel Jesus looking to maintain his fine start since moving from Manchester City.

The Gunners started their campaign with a 5-3 win at German second-division side Nuremberg, when Jesus scored twice in his first game for the North London club.

READ MORE Arsenal agree £30m fee with Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko

A trip to the US was next up as they took on Premier League rivals Everton in Baltimore, when Mikel Arteta's side again came out on top, this time 2-0 with Jesus and Bukayo Saka finding the net.

“He looks really sharp, really dynamic,” manager Arteta said of the £45 million ($54 million) signing from City after the game. "[He’s got] a really good understanding with his teammates straight away.

“They are looking for him, he’s generating chances, good connections around specific spaces we want to exploit with him especially, and yeah, we’re really happy.”

After Orlando, Arsenal take on London rivals Chelsea in the Florida Cup on Sunday and their final pre-season game follows at home to Spanish side Sevilla on July 30.

First up in the Premier League will be Crystal Palace, managed by former Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira, on August 5.

