'Really sharp and dynamic' Gabriel Jesus continues to impress for Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus made another impressive contribution for Arsenal since his move from Manchester City earlier this month in his first start for the Gunners, opening the scoring in a 2-0 friendly win over Everton in Baltimore on Saturday.

Brazil forward Jesus, who signed for Mikel Arteta's team for a fee of £45 million ($54 million), had started off with two goals as a substitute in a friendly against German side Nuremberg.

However, the match against Premier League rivals in front of 40,000 fans at the M&T Bank Stadium was his first start since the move to Arsenal saw him reunited with manager Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola's assistant at City before he took charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Martin Odegaard's corner sailed over a sea of bodies to find him. After one controlling touch, Jesus hit the ball into the roof of the net.

Three minutes later, Bukayo Saka doubled the score, converting at the far post. Halftime saw wholesale changes from both teams, including an entire new 11 for Frank Lampard's Everton.

The changes did not account for much and the Toffees rarely threatened Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, a recent arrival from MLS side New England Revolution.

His best stop came on a long-distance attempt from Salomon Rondon, whose bid to catch Turner out of goal was thwarted as the American managed to deflect the ball.

Manager Arteta lauded Jesus for the dynamism he displayed.

"He looks really sharp, really dynamic," Arteta told www.arsenal.com. "[He’s got] a really good understanding with his team-mates straight away. They are looking for him, he’s generating chances, good connections around specific spaces we want to exploit with him especially, and yeah, we’re really happy."

Upon joining Arsenal, Jesus said he wanted to emulate his boyhood hero Thierry Henry and remains on track in his quest.

"I followed Arsenal when I was young because of Henry," Jesus had said. "Obviously I didn't follow too many European teams, but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like 'Wow, this club is big'.

"I'm so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy."

Everton next face MLS's Minnesota United in Minneapolis ahead of the August 5 start of the Premier League season. Arsenal will take on MLS's Orlando City and Premiership rivals Chelsea in Florida.