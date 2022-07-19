Arsenal agree £30m fee with Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko looks set to leave Manchester City for Arsenal after the two Premier League clubs agreed a fee of £30 million ($35.8m), which includes £2m of bonus-related add-ons, according to multiple reports.

Zinchenko, a midfielder who has often been deployed at left-back by City manager Pep Guardiola, is with the City squad in the United States for a pre-season tour but is expected to travel to London to complete the move.

It is understood that the 25-year-old Ukraine international has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal for a three-year contract.

Zinchenko joined City from Russian club FC Ufa in 2016 and was one of Guardiola's first signings. He spent his first season on loan at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, before making 127 appearances for City across all competitions, winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups, and the 2019 FA Cup.

He has been capped 52 times by Ukraine, scoring eight goals and was a key player for his national team in reaching the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. In March 2021, at the age of 24 and 98 days, Zinckenko became Ukraine's youngest ever captain when he took the armband for a match against France.

Reports claim City will make an approach for Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella to replace Zinchenko.

Should Zinchenko complete his move to Arsenal he will become the club's fifth signing of the summer and second from City following the £47m arrival of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

Brazilian teenage winger Marquinhos, American goalkeeper Matt Turner, and Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira have also moved to the Gunners this summer.

