Fernandes, Sancho and Rashford train with Manchester United in Australia - in pictures

Manchester United aim to make it three pre-season wins in a row under new manager Eric ten Hag when they take on Crystal Palace in Melbourne.

United thrashed Premier League rivals Liverpool 4-0 in their opening friendly in Thailand last week, then made it two wins in the spin after defeating Melbourne Victory 4-1 in Australia on Friday.

Patrick Vieira's Palace side are next up at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday and Diogo Dalot said that the players are enjoying the new regime under Dutch coach Ten Hag.

“It’s very good,” United right-back Dalot told the PA news agency on Sunday. “I really like the dynamic that he shows, not just in training but in general.

“Very demanding, pays a lot of attention to detail, which is good, and small details that that can make a difference in the long perspective.

“I think we players are adapting really well to it and obviously we want to keep going.

“We know that it’s going to be a long season, a different season from pretty much every season that we had in the past few years, so we want to we want to build something.

“We want to build a team together with players, together with staff, build something very good inside in between us and then do our job on the pitch and win games.”

