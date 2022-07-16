Manchester United ratings v Melbourne: Sancho 8, Iqbal 8, Rashford 7

Manchester United had to fight back from a goal down to beat Melbourne Victory 4-1 in their friendly on Friday as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet to hand manager Erik ten Hag his second win since taking over.

The result came after a 4-0 thumping of Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday when Jadon Sancho, Fred, Martial and Facundo Pellistri were on target.

However, Melbourne proved a tough challenge and shocked the English giants in front of 74,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a goal on the break in the fifth minute.

United rallied with goals on the cusp of half-time from Scott McTominay and Martial before Rashford made it 3-1 with 12 minutes left and a Victory own goal capped victory.

"It was good that we were able to recover," said Ten Hag. "It's pre-season and we wanted to see how the team reacts.

"We went 1-0 behind but we stayed composed and finally just before half-time we scored twice.

"Their defence was really compact and it was difficult to create chances," he added.

United next play on Tuesday against Crystal Palace, also at Melbourne, before they face Aston Villa next Friday in Perth.

