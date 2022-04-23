Erik Ten Hag will 'make no concessions' when he takes over at Manchester United

New Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said he has no plans to change his coaching style and will not hesitate to confront under-performing players when he takes over at Old Trafford in his first role in the Premier League.

United unveiled the Ajax coach as their next manager, having signed a three-year deal that runs until June 2025 with an option for a one-year extension. Ten Hag replaces interim manager Ralf Rangnick after the end of this season.

Old Trafford is a world away from Eredivisie, with United's dressing room full of global superstars. However, Ten Hag said the popularity of the players will not impact his style.

"I will not change my view on coaching," he told Dutch newspaper 'Trouw'. "The material always determines how you play, but I set the requirements that come with it and the standards.

"I tell who has what task and those who don’t meet it, will be told that, regardless of who it is. I make no concessions in that regard."

Ten Hag is the fifth permanent manager to be appointed by United since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. He follows David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into the hot seat. Rangnick has been in interim charge since Solskjaer's sacking in November 2021.

Expand Autoplay Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with Diogo Jota after scoring the fourth goal in the 4-0 rout of Manchester United at Anfield on April 19. AP

Another area of management that Ten Hag said is non-negotiable is having a major say in transfers, stating that it was a condition for him taking the job.

"I am ultimately responsible and accountable for the results. I don't want to be the sole ruler, I stand for cooperation, but control in transfers is a condition for me," he said.

However, Ten Hag, 52, stated that any criticism of players will remain behind closed doors and that he will look to support his team when in public.

"I definitely protect people outwardly. Internally, it can be different if someone has crossed a line. Ultimately, it is top sport. You have to be able to trust each other, otherwise you can't get results.

"If my protective attitude comes at the expense of myself, so be it. I am the manager, the leader, I do that in the interest of getting results."

Ten Hag will face a huge task next season to revive United after a fifth consecutive trophyless campaign.

He is on course to win his third league title with Ajax and took the Dutch club to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019 for the first time in 22 years.