Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Trippier play in Newcastle pre-season friendly - in pictures

Newcastle United began their pre-season campaign with a 5-1 win over fifth-tier side Gateshead in a behind-closed-doors friendly match at the Magpies' training ground.

Winger Matt Ritchie put Newcastle into a first-half lead before Brazilian midfielder Joelinton made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Sean Longstaff had been fouled in the box just after half-time.

Paul Blackett pulled a goal back for Gateshead in the 66th minute, only for three late goals – two from Paraguayan attacker Miguel Almiron and one from Longstaff – sealed a comfortable win for the Premier League club.

Manager Eddie Howe' played two different XIs for the game at the club's Benton training ground on Saturday, although two of his summer signings – defender Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope – were missing as was Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Left-back Matt Targett, Newcastle's other summer arrival, played the second 45 minutes.

Newcastle now head to Austria for a pre-season training camp which will see them take on German clubs 1860 Munich and Mainz.

Howe's side take on Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the Premier League season at St James' Park on August 6.

Newcastle (first half) Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Kell Watts, Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey, Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson.

Newcastle (second half) Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Kell Watts, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Matty Longstaff, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy.

