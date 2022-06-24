Nick Pope 'can't wait to get started' after joining Newcastle on four-year deal

England goalkeeper Nick Pope has completed his move from Burnley to Newcastle United on a four-year deal.

Pope, 30, travelled to the north-east to undergo a medical and formally seal the transfer on Thursday after the two clubs had agreed a fee of £10 million ($12.2m).

Pope said: “Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started.

“The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition, but it got over the line really quickly and I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.”

Pope arrives at St James’ Park having established himself as one of the Premier League's most capable goalkeepers over his six years at Turf Moor, during which he made 141 league appearances for the Clarets.

He kept nine Premier League clean sheets last season but could not prevent Burnley from slipping out of the top division.

With Karl Darlow expected to be sold, Pope will provide competition for first-choice custodian Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper, so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position.

“There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs this summer, so I’d like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition.

“I’m delighted he is joining us as we prepare for the exciting challenge ahead.”

Pope becomes Howe’s second summer signing, with full-back Matt Targett, who enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell on Tyneside during the second half of last season, having completed a permanent move.