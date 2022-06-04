Calvert-Lewin in, Hayden out: five players in and five out for Newcastle this summer

Busy summer ahead for Magpies as they look to build on excellent second half of 2021/22 season

Gareth Cox
Jun 04, 2022
The Newcastle United revolution is set to gather pace this summer with manager Eddie Howe poised for another transfer splurge.

With the team deep in relegation trouble in January, the club's new Saudi-backed ownership sanctioned a £90 million-plus transfer window splash that saw Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Matty Targett, and Bruno Guimaraes all arriving on Tyneside.

The impact of all five – plus Howe revitalising the Newcastle careers of Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton and Ryan Fraser – helped propel the club from the bottom three up to an 11th-place finish.

Such was their form in the second half of the season, only Liverpool (51) Manchester City (43), and Tottenham Hotspur (41) secured more points than Newcastle's 38 in 2022.

There looks set to be a number of ins out outs at St James' Park ahead of next season although the Magpies' spending will be restricted due to Financial Fair Play rules and the amount already spent in January.

Newcastle United 2021/22 season ratings

NEWCASTLE END OF SEASON RATINGS: (Managers) Eddie Howe: 9. Took over in November with the team in bottom three and without a win from 11 games. Finished the season 11th with 13 wins. Bought well in January, backed by the club's new owners, and revitalised a number players already at the club, including the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton and Ryan Fraser. PA

Updated: June 04, 2022, 4:02 AM
