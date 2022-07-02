Sven Botman determined to help Newcastle 'get to the top' after completing £35m move

Sven Botman said he is "very excited" to help Newcastle United achieve their ambitions of reaching the top of football after the Dutch defender sealed his move to the Premier League club on Friday.

Botman, 22, signed a five-year contract after completing a switch from French side Lille. Details of the fee were not disclosed, but reports claim that the centre-back has joined for £35 million ($42.33m).

“I’m really happy, delighted, and I can’t wait to start this new adventure," Botman said. "This is the best day of my life, to sign a contract with Newcastle United. It’s a day I’ve worked hard for and I’m very excited.

“Newcastle had a long-term plan to get to the top, for both me and for the club, and they play in the Premier League which is the best league in Europe.

"The whole package is just perfect. I’m looking forward now to meeting the fans and also my new team mates.”

Backed by wealthy and ambitious new owners, Newcastle have a larger transfer budget than usual after being acquired by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium in October.

Botman is the club's third signing of the summer, following England goalkeeper Nick Pope and fullback Matt Targett.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for 🙌



Welcome to Newcastle United, Sven Botman! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1omA2MFkaJ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 1, 2022

Botman, who has yet to play for the senior Netherlands team, won the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title during his two seasons in France.

“I’m delighted Sven is joining us. He is technically very good, physically very good and has a great attitude," manager Eddie Howe said.

“At 22, he already has solid experience at the top level but he is at a great age to grow with this team. I am looking forward to getting to work with him and seeing him with his new teammates.”