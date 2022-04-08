Chelsea horror show, more misery for Lampard: Premier League catch-up - in pictures

There was a new team at the top of the Premier League last week, albeit only for a few hours.

Liverpool's win over Watford, their 10th league victory in a row, saw them leapfrog Manchester City – a remarkable effort considering Pep Gaurdiola's side were 14 points clear of the Reds in mid-January.

The defending champions had been knocked off the summit for the first time since December 4 but's City's regulation victory at Burnley saw them back at the top, one point clear of Liverpool again.

In the race for the remaining Champions League spots, only Tottenham Hotspur managed to secure three points, with Chelsea and Arsenal falling to surprise heavy defeats and Manchester United drawing. West Ham and Wolves remain in the mix after their narrow victories.

Chelsea are third in the table, five points ahead of Spurs and Arsenal, with West Ham and Manchester United a further three points behind.

Norwich City remain bottom of the table, seven points shy of Everton in 17th. Second-bottom Watford are a two points behind Burnley, who in turn are now just one point down on Everton.

