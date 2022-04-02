Liverpool v Watford ratings: Thiago 8, Salah 4; Sisoko 6, Kucka 2

Liverpool turned up the title race pressure with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield.

Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half was followed by a late Fabinho penalty to send the Reds to the top of the Premier League for the first time since September.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, watching from the bench, saw stand-in Joe Gomez, making only his second Premier League start of the season, produce a fabulous cross for Jota to finish.

He almost had a second seven minutes before half-time only for Ben Foster to parry his shot after Andy Robertson’s drive deflected to him in the penalty area.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, unbeaten domestically since late December, saw the game home with Fabinho’s late penalty after referee Stuart Atwell reviewed the pitchside monitor after missing Kucka pull down Jota.

