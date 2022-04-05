Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane back in the same XI: Premier League team of the week

The Premier League returned this past weekend after a dramatic international break and the race for the title looks set to go down to the wire.

Liverpool kicked off the round on Saturday afternoon and briefly moved top of the table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield, before Manchester City reclaimed the lead by beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Brentford produced the shock of the day after thrashing Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, while Wolves defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the West Midlands derby. Brighton and Norwich played out a goalless draw which did little to help either side's struggles, and Leeds and Southampton shared the points at Elland Road.

In Saturday's late game, Leicester City held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, West Ham piled the misery on Everton with a 2-1 win at the London Stadium, before Tottenham thrashed Newcastle 5-1 to boost their top four hopes.

The round concluded on Monday night when Crystal Palace comfortably beat Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

