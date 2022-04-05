Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane back in the same XI: Premier League team of the week

Crystal Palace and Brentford have two players each after wins over Arsenal and Chelsea respectively

Richard Jolly
Apr 05, 2022
The Premier League returned this past weekend after a dramatic international break and the race for the title looks set to go down to the wire.

Tottenham find the potency to match their Champions League ambitions

Liverpool kicked off the round on Saturday afternoon and briefly moved top of the table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield, before Manchester City reclaimed the lead by beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Brentford produced the shock of the day after thrashing Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, while Wolves defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the West Midlands derby. Brighton and Norwich played out a goalless draw which did little to help either side's struggles, and Leeds and Southampton shared the points at Elland Road.

In Saturday's late game, Leicester City held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, West Ham piled the misery on Everton with a 2-1 win at the London Stadium, before Tottenham thrashed Newcastle 5-1 to boost their top four hopes.

The round concluded on Monday night when Crystal Palace comfortably beat Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

Reflecting on the performances from the latest round of fixtures, Richard Jolly has selected his Premier League team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: April 05, 2022, 6:27 AM
