Crystal Palace v Arsenal player ratings: Zaha, Ayew and Mateta 8; Saka 6, Odegaard 5

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew giving Palace a deserved 2-0 interval lead.

Arsenal improved after the break, with Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard missing big chances to get their team back into the match. Their wastefulness proved costly as Wilfried Zaha put the game to bed with a penalty 16 minutes from time.

Tottenham Hotspur's 5-0 home victory over Newcastle United on Sunday means they are fourth, ahead of their of their north London rivals on goal difference having played a game more.

The scoreline at Selhurst Park did not flatter an impressive Palace, who continue to improve under former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, with the victory moving them up to ninth.

Check out the player ratings from the match in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.