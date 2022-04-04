Tottenham v Newcastle player ratings: Kane 9, Kulusevski 8; Dubravka 4, Joelinton 4

Tottenham moved into the top four of the Premier League with a statement 5-1 win over Newcastle which piles the pressure on rivals Arsenal.

After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above the Gunners in the table on goal difference.

Mikel Arteta’s side will reclaim fourth spot on Monday night if they take a point from their visit to Crystal Palace, but Spurs are firmly in the race for a Champions League place having seemed out of contention a few weeks ago.

Five wins from the last six games, inspired by the front three of Harry Kane, Son and Dejan Kulusevski, has boosted hopes of a return to Europe’s top tier and their fate could come down to their home game with Arsenal, which has yet to be rearranged.

They were simply too good for Newcastle, who have now lost three in a row and sit nine points above the drop zone.

