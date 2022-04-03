West Ham v Everton ratings: Cresswell 7, Antonio 7; Kenny 3, Keane 5

Everton remain in deep relegation trouble after West Ham defeat

Nick Judd
Apr 03, 2022
Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team.

Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in the 58th minute, converting a rebound into an empty net after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had saved from Michail Antonio.

Aaron Cresswell gave West Ham the lead with a curling free kick into the top corner in the 32nd, only for Mason Holgate to equalise in the 53rd with a deflected shot.

While West Ham moved above Manchester United and to within three points of fourth-place Arsenal, Everton stayed just one place and three points above the relegation zone.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, simply swipe.

Updated: April 03, 2022, 3:17 PM
FootballPremier LeagueWest Ham UnitedEverton
