West Ham v Everton ratings: Cresswell 7, Antonio 7; Kenny 3, Keane 5

Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team.

Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in the 58th minute, converting a rebound into an empty net after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had saved from Michail Antonio.

Aaron Cresswell gave West Ham the lead with a curling free kick into the top corner in the 32nd, only for Mason Holgate to equalise in the 53rd with a deflected shot.

While West Ham moved above Manchester United and to within three points of fourth-place Arsenal, Everton stayed just one place and three points above the relegation zone.

