Lukaku, Ronaldo, Mbappe: the most expensive transfers of all time - in pictures

When Romelu Lukaku moved from Inter Milan back to Chelsea last summer, it wasn't just the London club's record transfer fee that was broken.

The €113m forked out by the Premier League club took Lukaku's total transfer fees in his career to a whopping €325.56m, overtaking Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo – €310m and €245m, respectively.

Lukaku's career has taken him from Anderlecht, to Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United, Inter and finally back to Chelsea, and three of those moves figure in the biggest transfers of all time.

"I'm happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," Lukaku told the club's website in August 2021. "It's been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I'm coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together."

Premier League clubs figure highly in the list of most expensive football transfers, both as sellers and buyers, but it is the Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish giants Barcelona who now dominate the top spots.

