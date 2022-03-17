Chelsea and Atletico players named in XI: Champions League team of the week

The Champions League quarter-final line-up was completed this week after the second legs of the remaining last 16 fixtures were played across Europe.

On Tuesday, Atletico Madrid progressed to the last eight after defeating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford following the 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg. The Spanish club were joined in the quarter-finals on the same night by Portuguese side Benfica, who claimed their own 1-0 away win at Ajax for a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Champions League holders Chelsea then kept alive their title defence by beating Lille 2-1 in France having taken control of the tie with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the first fixture. Wednesday also saw arguably the shock result of the round as Villarreal dominated Juventus 3-0 in Turin to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

Atletico, Benfica, Chelsea, and Villarreal join Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich in the European Cup quarter-finals, with the draws for the next two stages of the competition due to take place on Friday.

Ian Hawkey has provided his Champions League team of the week in the photo gallery above, To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.