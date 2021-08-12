Romelu Lukaku rejoins Chelsea in £97.5m deal from Inter Milan

THE 20 MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYERS: 1). Romelu Lukaku (€327.56m): Anderlecht to Chelsea €15m / Chelsea to Everton (loan) €3.5m / Chelsea to Everton €35.36m / Everton to Manchester United €84.7m / Manchester United to Inter Milan €74m / Inter Milan to Chelsea €115m (Daniele Mascolo/REUTERS)

Chelsea have completed a £97.5 million ($134.7m) club record deal to bring striker Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League club.

Lukaku has just enjoyed a successful spell in Italy, helping Serie A side Inter Milan win the title last season but has decided the time is right for a return to England.

He left Chelsea to join Everton in 2014 but has now gone back to the London club in a deal just short of the £100m British record fee Manchester City have just paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish.

It means clubs have spent more money on Lukaku than any other player in history with a combined total of around £290m having being forked out for the Belgium international.

"I'm happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," said Lukaku, who has signed a five-year contract. "It's been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I'm coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together."

Lukaku was instrumental in securing Inter's first Serie A title for 11 years last season, but the Italian giants financial problems forced them into selling their prized asset to the Premier League side. He scored 64 goals in two seasons in Italy to quickly become a hero at the San Siro.

But the 28-year-old also has a proven record in the Premier League, scoring 113 goals during spells with Manchester United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

"Since I left Chelsea, it's been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies," added Lukaku. "I can't wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

After lifting the Champions League last season, Chelsea are hoping Lukaku is the final piece required to make Thomas Tuchel's side Premier League title challengers.

"Lukaku is quite simply one of the world's best strikers and goalscorers," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. "We are absolutely delighted to be bringing him back to the club he loves, and are excited to be adding his talent to our Champions League-winning squad.

"We are of course looking to build on last season's success, and Lukaku will play a big role in achieving our targets."

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

