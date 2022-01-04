Pressing matters for Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United go from bad to worse

For many, the most damning comment came from Luke Shaw. “I didn’t think we were all together,” he said after defeat to Wolves. It is not the first time of late that unity has seemed elusive for Manchester United. Perhaps, however, there was a worse part still for the ‘godfather of gegenpressing.’ Ralf Rangnick, who has been defined by that philosophy, said: “We didn’t press at all.”

United were lacklustre, missing the energy Rangnick wants. But they also missed a cogent game plan; a half-time switch to 3-4-3 illustrated that 4-2-2-2 failed. The German’s references to the “overload” Wolves had in midfield underlined the way his first loss was a tactical triumph for Bruno Lage.

Wolves, Rangnick said, were the best team he has faced at United. The others are Young Boys of Bern, currently 44th in the Uefa coefficients, Crystal Palace, and the Premier League’s bottom three. And of them, Newcastle were definitely better than United. Norwich arguably were. But for such a kind fixture list, defeat would surely have come sooner. As it is, United have conceded more shots than they have attempted in five league matches.

Rangnick’s reign has been underwhelming so far. United have played reasonably well twice, against Palace and Burnley. Trying to bolt pressing principles on to a mismatched collection of individuals has proved no simple task. “I knew it would be a difficult job,” Rangnick said.

Covid and the temporary closure of their Carrington training ground rendered it harder, but six games have proved that United’s problems did not disappear with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Nor is all the fault Rangnick’s: their players can make them look unmanageable, a team trapped in a cycle of underachievement, forever less than the sum of their expensive parts.

And yet comparisons can be drawn with two of Rangnick’s fellow gegenpressers, showing each was quicker to impart his ideas and have an impact. Jurgen Klopp’s fifth match with Liverpool was the stunning 3-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the day he unveiled his plan of using Roberto Firmino as the false nine. Thomas Tuchel devised the system that won Chelsea the Champions League, 3-4-2-1, before his debut.

Meanwhile, United have struggled to create in Rangnick’s preferred 4-2-2-2 formation. Bruno Fernandes has looked a square peg in a round hole as one of the wider No 10s; it feels as though he can only play in a central role. United were at their brightest against Burnley when the Portuguese was suspended. It is a shape that, in theory, could suit Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

However, Rashford has been unimpressive for Rangnick. Greenwood has been the first player replaced against both Newcastle and Wolves when he seemed United’s best attacker. As with Rangnick’s needless call to scrap the League Cup — a competition his United are not even in — his judgment could be questioned.

Rangnick has confounded predictions he would drop Cristiano Ronaldo, even making the veteran stand-in skipper against Wolves. But if United’s lack of pressing reflects in part on Ronaldo, the most prolific goalscorer ever has been less potent under Rangnick. He has scored two goals, one a penalty, in five outings under the German, compared to three in three for Michael Carrick and nine in 12 for Solskjaer. Thus far, he and Rangnick look an imperfect fit.

The paradox of a midfield that can look a wasteland — which is part of Solskjaer’s legacy — and who were outclassed by Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho is that Fred and Scott McTominay have scored the two best league goals of the interim manager’s tenure. But perhaps that is another sign of how things are not going to plan for United or Rangnick.