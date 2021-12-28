Newcastle v Manchester United ratings: Joelinton 9, Saint-Maximin 8: De Gea 9, Ronaldo 5

Newcastle United and Manchester United played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at St James' Park in the Premier League on Monday.

Maverick Magpies attacker Allan Saint-Maximin put the home side in front with a brilliant finish after just seven minutes.

There was an injury blow for Newcastle just before half-time when key striker Callum Wilson went down unchallenged and had to be substituted.

Manchester United were woeful in the first half and made two substitutions at the break as Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani came on for Fred and Mason Greenwood.

But it was Eddie Howe's side that almost went 2-0 up when a fine run and ball into box from Emil Krafth found Saint-Maximin but the Frenchman failed to connect with his close-range shot and David de Gea was able to save.

It would prove a costly miss when Cavani bundled the ball home at the third attempt after a cross into middle from Diogo Dalot after 71 minutes.

When Saint-Maximin also went off injured it looked like there was only going to be one winner but it was Newcastle that almost took all three points when first Jacob Murphy hit the post, then fellow substitute Miguel Almiron was denied by a brilliant De Gea stop.

The point leaves Newcastle 19th on 11 points, two from safety but having played more games than all their rivals — and four more than Burnley in 18th.

Ralf Rangnick's side are seventh in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

