Manchester United v Crystal Palace ratings: Fred 8, Ronaldo 6; Tomkins 8, Benteke 4

A fine goal from Fred earned Ralf Rangnick victory against Crystal Palace in his first match as Manchester United interim manager.

The game seemed to be heading for a goalless draw, with an organised and determined Palace side proving difficult for United to break down, when the ball fell to Fred on the edge of the box and the midfielder fired home into the far corner in the 77th minute.

A delighted Old Trafford erupted as United secured back-to-back league wins for the first time since mid-September. Rangnick had watched from the stands on Thursday as Michael Carrick's last game as caretaker manager ended in a 3-2 win over Arsenal.

United’s third Premier League win in 10 matches also brought with it a first home clean sheet of the campaign on an afternoon when an energetic start petered out, providing Rangnick with plenty of food for thought.

Palace went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock two minutes before Fred's winner. The excellent James Tomkins headed a fine corner to the far post, where Jordan Ayew could only direct across the face of goal from a tight angle.

United are sixth in the table, three points shy of West Ham in fourth but 11 behind leaders Manchester City. Palace are 13th with 16 points.