Pep Guardiola warns 'many things can happen' in Premier League title race

Pep Guardiola says he expects plenty more twists and turns in the Premier League title race after watching his Manchester City go top following a “great victory” at Watford.

A brace from Bernardo Silva after Raheem Sterling's early goal set City on their way to a 3-1 win at Vicarage Road.

Their victory coupled with Chelsea’s defeat earlier Saturday to West Ham United saw them climb above Liverpool, who needed a late winner to claim three points at Wolves, on 35 points after 15 games.

In-form Silva weaved past two defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to add to City’s advantage following Raheem Sterling’s opener.

The 27-year-old then followed that up with a clever curled effort into the top corner for his side’s third after the break.

Watford pulled one back through Cucho Hernandez, who followed up his own shot after it rebounded off a post, to deny Guardiola’s side a ninth clean sheet of the season.

“It was a great victory again, another good performance. We continued at the level we have done in the last two months, three more points and now to Germany [to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League],” he said.

After notching a seventh successive win Guardiola said he wants his side to stay focused in the title race.

"Today one team dropped points, next week could be us or Liverpool, many things can happen," he added.

“There’s many games to come and it’s the toughest part of the season with many games. We are going to try to continue at this level and this rhythm.

“I’m more than pleased with what the guys have done in this tough period and now comes the toughest one for the amount of games, weather, injuries. We [will] keep going with this rhythm and try to play good.”