Thomas Tuchel demands Chelsea cut out 'mistakes' after defeat at West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has demanded his players cut out the “mistakes” after West Ham claimed a 3-2 win at the London Stadium to end the Blues' unbeaten away run in the Premier League.

Thiago Silva opened the scoring for Chelsea, before the visitors gifted West Ham an equaliser when Edouard Mendy brought down Jarrod Bowen in the area after a back-pass from Jorginho put the goalkeeper under unnecessary pressure. Manuel Lanzini then converted from the spot.

Chelsea restored their lead shortly before half-time when Mason Mount lashed home a stunning volley from Hakim Ziyech's raking cross. West Ham were level again 11 minutes after the restart as Bowen curled home a low finish from just inside the area.

The Blues continued to dominate possession and territory while West Ham threatened on the break, and it was the hosts who took the all-important lead when Arthur Masuaku's miss-hit cross dipped inside the post and caught Mendy wrong-footed.

After the error from Jorginho which gifted Manchester United a goal last weekend, another mistake has once again cost Chelsea crucial points in the Premier League title race, and Tuchel has called on his team to sharpen up.

“I don't think we did a bad match, it was OK, we can win with this performance,” the German told BT Sport.

“It is tough to play here, we did too many individual mistakes. We did already against Manchester United and Watford and got punished — if you want a result at this level you have to minimise mistakes. We talked about it before, it's obviously not helped.

“Every loss is a bump in the road, that will not hold us back from what we demand from us but we need to play more accurate, more stable and reduce big mistakes.”

The victory was a timely return to form for West Ham, who had lost two and drawn one of their previous three matches, to solidify their top four credentials.

“Truthfully, I didn’t think we played that well today,” West Ham manager David Moyes said. “But we got the goals and in other games I don’t think we played any worse or any better but we haven’t got the goals.

“Today we got the goals to go with it, and to get them against a team that don’t concede many is a great credit to the lads.

“We were much better [in the second half.]. We were too passive and submissive in the first half. They are quality, that is why they are European champions because of the level they can play at. Whether you press them or stay off them, they are very good at both.”