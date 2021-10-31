Thomas Tuchel won't 'celebrate' rivals dropping points as Chelsea extend lead

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are only interested in their own results after seeing Premier League title rivals drop points this weekend.

Tuchel’s side registered a fourth-straight league win with a 3-0 victory at managerless Newcastle United to extend their lead at the top as Liverpool were held by Brighton and Manchester City slipped to a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Reece James' thumping second-half double and a late Jorginho penalty ensured all three points for Chelsea to send the Blues three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

“There has never been a moment where we celebrate results on the other pitches," Tuchel said.

“First of all, it’s far too early and second of all we want to focus on ourselves instead of others. What goes around comes around, we don’t do this.

“There’s a long way to go. I’m absolutely happy today with our performance off the ball. This was the key for me from the first minute to the last, the effort and discipline.”

James broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when he lashed the ball home from a tight angle and then he slammed in a rebound after substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi’s shot was blocked by Ciaran Clark.

Jorginho sealed the points from the penalty spot after Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow’s trip on Kai Havertz.

Tuchel added: “It’s a complex game and Reece cannot score if Callum does not do the dribbling and Callum cannot do the dribbling if Chilly [Ben Chilwell] isn’t opening the space.

“Our strikers are sometimes sacrificing to create chances and spaces for the others.

“We certainly don’t need to exercise shooting because Reece shoots like a horse.”