Liverpool v Brighton ratings: Jones 3, Jota 5; Trossard 8, Lallana 7

Brighton fought back from two goals down to earn a surprise 2-2 Premier League draw at Liverpool.

Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard spoiled what would have been a perfect week for the Merseyside club following their 5-0 drubbing of Manchester United last Sunday and Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup win at Preston.

Liverpool looked set to march on after goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane put them in control by the 24th minute.

But the visitors pulled one back in the 41st minute out of the blue as Zambian midfielder Mwepu scored his first Premier League goal with a delightful long-range effort that sailed over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Brighton gained the upper hand after the break and drew level in the 65th minute when Trossard sidestepped his marker and drove a low shot past Alisson.

The end-to-end action at Anfield saw three goals ruled out after VAR checks, as Mane had one chalked off for handball and Salah another for offside, while Trossard also saw his effort scrapped for offside at the other end.

