Leicester v Arsenal player ratings: Amartey 4, Vardy 6; Ramsdale 10, Smith Rowe 8

Arsenal reaped the benefits of a fast start as they continued their fine run with victory at Leicester, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in inspired form.

Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe – with his fourth goal in seven games – had the visitors on top within the opening 20 minutes at the King Power Stadium and Arsenal headed home with a 2-0 win after stoutly defending their advantage.

The victory is a seventh in nine across all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side, who showed style and guile in equal measure to outfox Leicester.

Arsenal set the tone early, with Bukayo Saka – on his 100th appearance for the club – seeing an effort blocked which Daniel Amartey almost inadvertently then steered into his own goal.

Scoring from set-pieces is becoming a regular occurrence for the Gunners and it was a Gabriel header from Saka’s corner which broke the deadlock as the Brazilian celebrated his first goal since March.

Smith Rowe doubled the lead on 18 minutes, continuing his fine form with the latest England squad announcement looming.

With Alexandre Lacazette battling for the ball in the box, it was cleared into the path of the academy graduate, who made no mistake with a clinical finish.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.