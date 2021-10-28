Premier League predictions: Liverpool bag six, Man United fold, Chelsea fill their boots

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Dominic Hart
Oct 28, 2021

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool battling it out at the top is no great surprise.

But Manchester United languishing in sixth, eight points behind the leaders? That wasn't the plan after being runners-up last season, and it means their trip to Tottenham on Saturday evening could be critical for the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

READ MORE
Conte's record and perfectionism could be a double-edged sword for Manchester United

At the other end of the table, the bottom three of Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley have yet to secure a single win between them, now nine games into the campaign.

Kicking off this weekend's proceedings on Saturday will be Arsenal's trip to Leicester City.

The day continues with Burnley hosting Brentford, Liverpool beating Brighton (presumably), Manchester City against Crystal Palace, and Newcastle suffering again, this time against Chelsea. There's also Watford against Southampton, before the big one at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sunday sees bottom club Norwich host Leeds, and then Aston Villa up against West Ham United. The action concludes this weekend on Monday with Wolves v Everton.

You can see our predictions for the latest round of fixtures in the photo gallery above.

Updated: October 28th 2021, 7:57 AM
Premier LeagueFootballLiverpoolChelsea
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Premier League predictions: Liverpool bag six, Man United fold
An image that illustrates this article Bayern stars' misery after record 5-0 humiliation
An image that illustrates this article 'Crazy' Ancelotti content as Real Madrid go top after Osasuna draw
An image that illustrates this article Preston v Liverpool ratings: Ali McCann 7; Neco Williams 8, Adrian 7, Joel Matip 5