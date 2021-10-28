Premier League predictions: Liverpool bag six, Man United fold, Chelsea fill their boots

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool battling it out at the top is no great surprise.

But Manchester United languishing in sixth, eight points behind the leaders? That wasn't the plan after being runners-up last season, and it means their trip to Tottenham on Saturday evening could be critical for the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

At the other end of the table, the bottom three of Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley have yet to secure a single win between them, now nine games into the campaign.

Kicking off this weekend's proceedings on Saturday will be Arsenal's trip to Leicester City.

The day continues with Burnley hosting Brentford, Liverpool beating Brighton (presumably), Manchester City against Crystal Palace, and Newcastle suffering again, this time against Chelsea. There's also Watford against Southampton, before the big one at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sunday sees bottom club Norwich host Leeds, and then Aston Villa up against West Ham United. The action concludes this weekend on Monday with Wolves v Everton.

You can see our predictions for the latest round of fixtures in the photo gallery above.