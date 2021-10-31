Tottenham v Manchester United ratings: Lloris 5, Kane 5; McTominay 9, Ronaldo 8

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to come out of the other side of a “difficult week” in style with a 3-0 win at Tottenham.

Solskjaer has been under pressure following last week’s 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, with plenty of speculation about his future, but once again his side came up with a result when he needed it the most.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford sealed the points and gave the Norwegian some breathing space.

If Solskjaer was feeling the heat after last week’s result, it was his counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo’s turn as the Spurs fans turned on the Portuguese, chanting ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ and loudly booing at full-time.

Solskjaer will know he needs to come out of a Champions League trip to Atalanta and the Manchester derby unscathed, but he was happy his side showed a response.

“It has been a difficult week for the players, the fans, the club, for me,” he said.

“I have stayed away from most of the noise, but you know what is happening out there. And you know you have to put a performance up.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world when you lose and you just want the next game to come. For us, we needed this week, a whole week to work on this performance and it is the last time for a while we have a long week to work on fitness and mentality.”

