Chinese GP: Red Bull’s one-man show, Ferrari’s strategic calls and Isack Hadjar in focus

The opening race of the 2025 season in Australia, which was marred by inclement weather, was clinched by Lando Norris after a hectic race. The scenario is likely to be very different this weekend though. The Chinese Grand Prix will take place at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday and with sunny weather predicted, the race should take place in far less chaotic circumstances. Interestingly, China will host the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/04/20/max-verstappen-denies-lewis-hamilton-chinese-gp-sprint-win/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/04/20/max-verstappen-denies-lewis-hamilton-chinese-gp-sprint-win/">first sprint weekend </a>of the year. A sprint race allows teams to rack up points early in the season, and Pirelli have sweetened the pot by announcing that a new trophy will make its debut in China, going to whoever snatches pole position in Friday’s sprint qualifying. Drivers will have only one practice session to tune the cars before the qualifiers for the 100km sprint race. The rookies will be thrown into the deep end as the Shanghai circuit is not only an enjoyably and competitive track but also has the potential for overtakes. Here are the some other talking points looking ahead to the second race of the F1 calendar. Red Bull can always count on the great <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/13/move-for-max-verstappen-not-on-radar-says-mercedes-chief/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/13/move-for-max-verstappen-not-on-radar-says-mercedes-chief/">Max Verstappen </a>but they’ve struggled to find a second driver that can truly compete with him. Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/03/red-bull-boss-horner-to-let-perez-come-to-his-own-conclusions-about-his-future-after-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/03/red-bull-boss-horner-to-let-perez-come-to-his-own-conclusions-about-his-future-after-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/">Sergio Perez</a> all struggled to provide genuine competition, and it was hoped Liam Lawson’s ambition would see him to provide a stern test, eventually. However, Lawson's debut F1 weekend for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-bull/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-bull/">Red Bull</a> was nothing short of a nightmare, culminating in a crash on Lap 47 of 57. Knocked out in Q1 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/16/mclarens-lando-norris-holds-off-max-verstappen-to-win-wet-australian-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/16/mclarens-lando-norris-holds-off-max-verstappen-to-win-wet-australian-grand-prix/">at Albert Park</a>, a circuit he had never previously raced at, he started the race from the pit lane as Red Bull elected to change the car, including a higher downforce rear wing and a new beam wing that only served to slow him down, meaning Lawson struggled to move up the pack. Unable to keep up with Verstappen’s pace in the first two practice sessions, critics wonder if Red Bull’s ruthless handling of drivers will see Lawson immediately put under pressure to maintain his seat. “I think the one flash of light that he can take out of it is that, on the dry tyres, he actually posted the second fastest lap time of the grand prix, a 1:22.9,” said team chief Christian Horner, who acknowledged it was a tough weekend for the driver and that Red Bull's took a gamble that didn’t pay off. The fact the second race of the calendar arrives so quickly offers Lawson hope for redemption even if, like Melbourne, Shanghai is a circuit he has never raced at before. With China hosting the first sprint event this season, Lawson might be heading into another tough weekend. One of the enduring images of the first race of the season was that of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/14/australian-f1-grand-prix-ferraris-charles-leclerc-quickest-in-practice-with-rookie-isack-hadjar-sixth/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/14/australian-f1-grand-prix-ferraris-charles-leclerc-quickest-in-practice-with-rookie-isack-hadjar-sixth/">distraught Hadjar </a>being consoled by Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony, as he lost control of his car on the exit of Turn 2 and crashed out on the formation lap. The French-Algerian driver came into the race having enjoyed a fine performance in both the practice sessions and in qualifying. He only narrowly missed out on a Q3 spot. The fastest rookie driver in both of his first two free practice sessions, he managed to outqualify the others to capture 11th place on the grid in Melbourne, highlighting his pace and that of the Racing Bulls with Yuki Tsunoda securing fifth place. Hadjar admitted to feeling embarrassed after the crash. Helmut Marko, adviser to Red Bull, criticised his emotional response. Anthony Hamilton disagreed, telling Sky Sports, “I think he’s a phenomenal driver, I really do. There’s more to come from Isack than we probably have seen this weekend.” The driver looked a little nervous before his debut in Australia. Ensuring a positive mentality should help him get back on track in China. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/02/19/lewis-hamilton-steps-out-in-ferrari-red-as-f1-launches-2025-season-in-style/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/02/19/lewis-hamilton-steps-out-in-ferrari-red-as-f1-launches-2025-season-in-style/">Lewis Hamilton </a>had his worst finish at a season-opener on Sunday. Despite having briefly led, a poor Ferrari strategy call to stay out on slick tyres as a heavy late shower overwhelmed the track in Melbourne led to Hamilton dropping down the field. Horner took a few pot shots at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ferrari/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ferrari/">Ferrari</a> after the Australian GP, wondering what took them so long to put on wet tyres when it was pouring with rain. “I think you've always got to react to very much what’s going on around you,” he teased. To be fair, several other teams made the wrong strategy call in Australia, including Racing Bulls, but the consistency with which Ferrari make the wrong call begs the question as to whether they can genuinely compete for honours. How interesting that former driver Carlos Sainz was behind Williams’ excellent strategy call that helped Alex Albon secure a fifth-place finish after a perfectly timed switch to intermediates, much to the pleasure of team principal James Vowles. Hamilton was instead left to rue a missed opportunity. Speaking to his Ferrari team over the radio, he said: “I thought you said it wasn’t going to rain much? We just missed a big opportunity there." In China, Ferrari have to show they can make the right decisions. Australia was only the first race of the season and while it seems old habits die hard, fans will hope Hamilton can leverage his experience to help improve their strategy decisions. Team principal Fred Vasseur noted that we did not get the real picture of the car’s performance in Australia. Only time will tell if Ferrari can be a real contender this season. Only 18, Antonelli is the youngest driver on the grid and the third youngest to have started an F1 race. Having taken over the seat vacated by seven-time world champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lewis-hamilton/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lewis-hamilton/">Hamilton</a>, Antonelli was left disappointed when he only qualified in 16th place. To then storm up the grid to secure a P4 finish was impressive and the Italian is certainly living up to expectations. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “I think we always knew his potential since he was a kid. He performs under pressure.” His calm demeanour and recovery drive suggests he can handle whatever the conditions throw up. While he admits he got lucky to overcome an early spin in Australia, he is one to watch in China where we will know if he has what it takes to ensure <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mercedes/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mercedes/">Mercedes</a> can challenge this season.