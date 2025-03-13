Move for Max Verstappen not on radar, says Mercedes chief

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said thoughts of pursuing four-time world champion Max Verstappen is no longer on his radar and that talks to extend George Russell's contract will take place most likely in the summer. Wolff attempted to lure Verstappen to Mercedes as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton last year before the Dutchman decided to continue his long association with Red Bull - the team who have helped him win all four of his F1 titles. Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli was instead promoted from the team’s junior ranks alongside Russell for the new season which starts in Australia on Sunday. Russell, 27, is entering his fourth season with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mercedes/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mercedes/">Mercedes</a> but his current deal is due to expire at the end of the year, leaving some to speculate whether Wolff was leaving the door open on a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/09/f1-2024-year-in-review-masterful-max-verstappen-and-mclaren-crowned-constructors-champions-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/09/f1-2024-year-in-review-masterful-max-verstappen-and-mclaren-crowned-constructors-champions-in-abu-dhabi/">renewed attempt to lure Verstappen</a>. However, speaking in Melbourne ahead of Sunday’s curtain-raiser, Wolff said: “We need to concentrate on our driver line-up. “I don’t flirt outside if I am in a good relationship. At the moment that [a move for Verstappen] is not on the radar. “I don’t like to shift my concentration away from these guys [Russell and Antonelli]. I’m someone who sticks to what he says and this is the combination that I want to go forward with Mercedes. I have no other reasons to doubt that.” Russell will take the lead role in the team following seven-time world champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/02/19/lewis-hamilton-steps-out-in-ferrari-red-as-f1-launches-2025-season-in-style/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/02/19/lewis-hamilton-steps-out-in-ferrari-red-as-f1-launches-2025-season-in-style/">Hamilton's move to Ferrari</a>. Regarding the Briton's contract extension, Wolff added: “We had a chat a few weeks ago about when the right timing would be to liaise. “We’re going to find some time, I guess before the summer. We will do that in a timely manner, without disrupting the season.” Russell, who outscored Hamilton in two of the three years they were paired together at Mercedes, added: “In sport, performance speaks for itself. So from my side, there’s no pressure. I’ve got no doubts about myself, and everything will fall into place when the timing is right. “With Toto and me, we’ve had such a long-term relationship and there is so much trust between one another. But at the moment, we have got bigger fish to fry, which is getting Mercedes back on top and trying to win races and championships.” Meanwhile, Stefano Domenicali will remain president and chief executive of Formula One until 2029 after extending his contract. The Italian assumed the role in 2021 and has been instrumental in driving a strong period of growth for the business, with increased fan interest and demand for races around the world. He is the second Formula One Management chief appointed since Liberty Media took over as owner of the sport's commercial rights in 2017, after predecessor Chase Carey. "We are thrilled to renew Stefano and look forward to his leadership alongside the talented management of Formula One for the years ahead," Derek Chang, president and chief executive of Liberty Media, said in a statement. "Stefano has been an excellent steward of the business, building on its successful foundation and accelerating Formula One's rate of growth both commercially and in fan engagement." Former Ferrari team boss Domenicali said he was "honoured" to stay in the role. "Together, with all the relevant F1 stakeholders, we will continue to serve the best interest of our fans as they are the heartbeat of everything we do," said the 59-year-old.