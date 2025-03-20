Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies aged 76

Former Formula One team owner and television pundit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/eddie-jordan-interview-the-abu-dhabi-grand-prix-is-mind-blowing-1.942743" target="_blank">Eddie Jordan</a> has died at the age of 76, his family announced on Thursday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/f1-team-boss-eddie-jordan-turns-rocker-with-a-cause-1.426713" target="_blank">Jordan</a> revealed in December that he had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, which had spread to his spine and pelvis. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Cape Town, they said. The Irishman was the owner of Jordan Grand Prix, which operated from 1991 to 2005, before moving into broadcasting. He had recently become the co-owner of London Irish Rugby Club. Jordan's team entered 250 races between 1991 and 2005. They won four times with Damon Hill leading home Jordan's best-ever result – a one-two finish at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix. Jordan also handed Michael Schumacher his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, with the German going on to win a record-breaking seven world championships – an accomplishment only <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/lewis-hamilton-equals-michael-schumacher-s-record-f1-drivers-with-the-most-titles-in-pictures-1.1111780" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/lewis-hamilton-equals-michael-schumacher-s-record-f1-drivers-with-the-most-titles-in-pictures-1.1111780">matched by Lewis Hamilton in 2020</a>. The family statement continued: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur. He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March, 2025. “Eddie and Jordan Grand Prix were known for their rock and roll image, bringing a fun and exciting element to F1, as well as consistently performing above their weight.” Paying tribute, Stefano Domenicali, the current F1 chief executive, said Jordan had an “inexhaustible energy” and always knew how to make people smile. “Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed,” added Domenicali. “In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula One family are with his family and loved ones.” The statement from his family said Jordan had been “working until the last”, having communicated on St Patrick's Day about his ambitions for London Irish. “Many successful F1 drivers owe their career breaks to Eddie, and world champions including Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill drove for him. EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. “He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.” Jordan sold his F1 team in 2005, and returned to the paddock four years later as part of BBC's coverage. He went on to work as a pundit for Channel 4 and briefly as a presenter of Top Gear. Presenter Jake Humphrey, who worked alongside Jordan at the BBC, tweeted: “Utterly devastated. EJ has left us. Formula One won't see the likes of Eddie ever again where a guy with a love for racing can hustle his way into the sport and end up winning races.” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “Very sorry to hear Eddie Jordan has sadly passed. Eddie was a hugely colourful character who I first met in 1991 as a young driver at his then new factory after his first year in Formula One. His advice, 'get a good sponsor … welcome to the Piranha Club!' “I was fortunate to overlap with him when I came into Formula One. He was in the twilight of his F1 career race wise (indeed he even tried to sell me his team!) but went into other activities where he was always full of energy and fun to work with.