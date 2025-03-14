Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in action during practice at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia. EPA
Australian F1 Grand Prix: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc quickest in practice with rookie Isack Hadjar sixth

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen only seventh for Red Bull, six-tenths off Leclerc’s pace

March 14, 2025