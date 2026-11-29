Muhammad Waseem has been omitted from the UAE squad for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Nepal.

The opener returned to the national team last month after a lengthy absence from one-day international cricket.

His return to favour put in jeopardy the windfall he was all set to receive for playing in the DP World International League T20.

Waseem has been the outstanding UAE player in each of the previous four seasons of the franchise competition.

As such, he was highly coveted when all local players were entered into the auction ahead of the new season. He attracted a bid of $210,000 to play for MI Emirates.

The last three weeks of the ILT20 will clash with the play-off in Nepal. The team will fly to Kathmandu on Monday.

It would have meant Waseem would have had to forgo approximately $150,000, but he has not made the squad.

Alishan Sharafu, the second-highest-paid UAE player in the ILT20 at $110,000, will also be able to keep all of that sum, as he, too, is absent from the tour party.

Fast bowler Mohammed Rohid, centre, was named in the 15-man UAE squad for the World Cup Play-off in Nepal. Show caption: Fast bowler Mohammed Rohid, centre, was named in the 15-man …

Fast bowler Mohammed Rohid will have to go without around three-quarters of the $95,000 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were due to pay him, after he was named in the 15-man squad.

Harpreet Bhatia, whose fine hundred for the UAE in their Rising Stars Asia Cup game against India was somewhat overshadowed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking double, is recalled. The former Indian Premier League batter is not part of the ILT20.

The former UAE captain had missed the most recent series of Cricket World Cup League Two on compassionate grounds, returning to India, where his mother was ill.

The two most eye-catching names in the squad, the first named by Ahmed Raza since he took over as coach from Lalchand Rajput, are those of Vriitya Aravind and Ali Naseer.

The young Dubai-raised duo have rarely been spotted in national team colours over the past two years.

But Raza, who will also leave his role on the coaching staff of Dubai Capitals prematurely, has recalled each immediately.

Vriitya Aravind will miss out on most of the $70,000 he was due for playing for Desert Vipers in the ILT20 after being called up to the UAE national team. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Vriitya Aravind will miss out on most of the $70,000 he was …

It means Aravind will miss out on most of the $70,000 he was due to receive for playing for Desert Vipers in the ILT20, and Naseer will miss out on the $40,000 that took him to Sharjah Warriorz.

The Vipers will now also be without Khuzaima Tanveer, who has been in the wickets at the start of the new season for the holders.

He is the leader of the UAE’s pace attack, so it was always anticipated he would miss out on much of his $75,000 deal.

One doubt is Aayan Khan. The left-arm spinner split the webbing on his right, his non-bowling hand, while playing for Dubai Capitals on Wednesday night.

He has had three stitches inserted to heal the wound, which will need redressing on Sunday night – the day before the team are due to fly.

He is still expected to be part of the starting line-up for the national team’s first fixture against Jersey on Saturday, December 5.