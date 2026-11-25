India's teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed multiple records as he produced an explosive knock of 204 from just 53 balls to help India A thrash the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha on Tuesday.

They included the fastest century and double century in List A cricket, as the 15-year-old batter reached his century off 28 deliveries during Tuesday's group fixture, breaking Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk's record by one ball.

He then raced to his next hundred off just 24 balls, bringing up his double-century in a total of 52 deliveries and obliterating the previous record of 103 balls, held by Chad Bowes.

It was Sooryavanshi's second List A century in 16 innings, and he is now the holder of four significant records. He made the fastest-ever fifty in List A cricket against Sri Lanka A earlier this year (off 11 balls). On Tuesday against the UAE, he added the fastest 100 (28 balls), fastest 150 (40 balls, beating his own record of 59 balls) and fastest 200 (52 balls).

Sooryavanshi also smashed an incredible 28 sixes in his innings, the most in a List A innings, breaking D'Arcy Short's record of 23 against Queensland in 2018.

Sooryavanshi said after the match that he feels nerves like any player, but has the knack of quickly settling into his groove.

He said: “You do feel a little pressure. It’s normal, it’s human nature to feel a bit nervous. But after two or four balls, I settle down and get back to normal.

“It feels good. I’ve got my flow back in the game, so I’ll try to carry this forward into the remaining matches of the tournament. Hopefully, we win the semi-final and reach the final, and I can continue playing with the same flow and in my own way."

Sooryavanshi is now the holder of numerous records in youth, List A, IPL and international cricket relating to his age and his savage rate of scoring.

Below is an attempt to compile a list of the many benchmarks he has set in his short career so far.

List A cricket – senior domestic and India A

Fastest List A fifty: 11 balls – India A v Sri Lanka A, June 2026

Fastest List A century: 28 balls – India A v UAE, November 2026

Fastest List A 150: 40 balls – India A v UAE, November 2026

Fastest List A double century: 52 balls – India A v UAE, November 2026

Youngest List A centurion: 14 years, 272 days (190 v Arunachal Pradesh, December 2025)

Most sixes in a List A innings: 28 – against UAE, November 2026

Youth ODI and Under-19 cricket

Most career sixes in youth ODIs: 110 (at the end of the 2026 U19 World Cup)

First batter to reach 100 sixes in youth ODIs: Achieved during the 2026 U19 World Cup final

Most sixes in a youth ODI innings: 15 – against England in the 2026 U19 World Cup final

Fastest youth ODI century: 52 balls – against England in July 2025

Most youth ODI runs by an Indian: 1,412

Highest score in an Under-19 World Cup final: 175 off 80 balls against England in 2026

Highest score by an Indian in Under-19 World Cup history: 175

Youngest player to score an Under-19 World Cup century: 14 years, 316 days

Most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup: 30

Youngest Player of the Tournament in Under-19 World Cup history: 14 years, 318 days

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became India's youngest international debutant. Getty Images Show caption: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became India's youngest international d…

International cricket, T20I

Youngest Indian men's international debutant: 15 years, 99 days – surpassed Sachin Tendulkar

Youngest player to score a half-century in men's T20Is: 15 years, 118 days (against Zimbabwe, July 2026)

Youngest male T20I Player of the Series: 15 years, 121 days (against Zimbabwe)

Indian Premier League

Youngest IPL debutant: 14 years, 23 days

Youngest IPL half-centurion: 14 years, 32 days

Youngest IPL centurion: 14 years, 32 days

Youngest men's T20 centurion: 14 years, 32 days

Youngest player to reach 1,000 IPL runs: 15 years, 65 days

Fastest IPL century by an Indian: 35 balls – against Gujarat Titans in 2025

Second-fastest IPL century overall: 35 balls – behind Chris Gayle's 30

Most sixes in an IPL season: 72 – in 2026, beating Gayle's 59

Most power play runs in an IPL season: 521 – beating David Warner's 467

Fastest to 1,000 IPL runs by balls faced: 440 balls – beating Andre Russell's 545

First player to score a century in each of his first two IPL seasons: 2025 and 2026

Most fifties of 16 balls or fewer in a single IPL season: Four – in 2026

Other notable T20 records

Fastest to 1,000 runs in men's T20 cricket – 473 balls

Youngest to score 1,000 runs in men's T20 cricket

Fastest to 100 sixes in men's T20 cricket – 514 balls

Youngest men's T20 captain – 15 years, 232 days (captained Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)