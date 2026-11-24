India's teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed two more records – for the fastest century and double-century in List A cricket – as he produced an explosive knock of 204 from just 53 balls to help India A thrash the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha.

The 15-year-old batter reached his century off 28 deliveries during Tuesday's group fixture, breaking Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk's record by one ball.

He then raced to his next hundred off just 24 balls, bringing up his double-century in a total of 52 deliveries and obliterating the previous record of 103 balls, held by New Zealand international Chad Bowes.

It was Sooryavanshi's second List A century in 16 innings, and he is now the holder of four significant records.

He made the fastest-ever fifty in List A cricket against Sri Lanka A earlier this year (off 11 balls).

On Tuesday against the UAE, he added the fastest 100 (28 balls), fastest 150 (40 balls, beating his own record of 59 balls) and fastest 200 (52 balls).

Sooryavanshi also smashed an incredible 28 sixes in his innings, the most in a List A innings, breaking D'Arcy Short's record of 23 against Queensland in 2018.

He scored 204 of India A's target of 250, which they chased down in just 14.2 overs.

The UAE had earlier posted 249-8 from their 50 overs, with Harpreet Bhatia top-scoring with an innings of 130.